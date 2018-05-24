Gnanasara Thero found guilty of threatening Sandya Eknaligoda

-

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thero has been found guilty in the case filed against him for threatening Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda, within the Homagama court premises.

The verdict in the case was delivered today (24) by Homagama Magistrate Udesh Ranatunga, who also instructed to obtain the Thero’s fingerprints.

The sentence will be delivered on June 14, Ada Derana reporter said.

Gnanasara Thero had verbally abused and threatened Sandya Eknaligoda at the Homagama Court on January 25, 2016 while Homagama Police filed a case against the Thero charging him with criminal harassment and criminal intimidation under the penal code.