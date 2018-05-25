Bad weather delays repairs on Kaduwela-Biyagama Bridge

-

The Bridge connecting Kaduwela and Biyagama will remain closed until 8.00am today as bad weather has delayed repairs, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

The Biyagama was expected to be closed from 10.00pm last night to 5.00am today (25) as a precautionary measure, due to repair being carried out.

However, the RDA said it was unable to complete the repairs by that time due to bad weather condition.

The bridge had been affected by the heavy erosion along the banks of the Kelani River underneath the bridge caused by the adverse weather conditions.