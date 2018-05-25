Tense situation in Norwood against the removal of shops

The officials of Norwood Pradeshiya Sabha have taken steps to remove two unauthorized shops at the bus stand in front of Bogawantalawa Police Station yesterday (24).

A tense situation arose between the shop owners and the officials when the officials of the Norwood Pradeshiya Sabha attempted to remove the unauthorized shops amidst the security of Norwood Police.

The shop owners alleged that the Pradeshiya Sabha is taking steps to remove their shops as they are supporting a different political party in the area.

However the officials refuted the allegation saying that they only removed two shops which were built obstructing the shops of the Norwood PS.