A police constable has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver within the barracks yesterday (25), Police Media Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He was identified as 48-year-old PC K.G. Wimalaratne serving at Gokarella police station.

It has been revealed that the PC had committed suicide due to the trauma caused after hearing his wife’s death.

The victim, residing in Rideegama, Kurunegala has been serving at a police constable attached to Traffic Unit of Gokarella police.

His wife too had served as a police constable however had vacated her post after being paralyzed due to an accident that took place two years ago while travelling in a trishaw driven by Wimalaratne.

In such a background, PC Wimalaratne has took over all the responsibilities of two daughters (12) (07), and the 5-year-old little son.

However, PC Wimalatne has admitted his wife to Rideegama hospital last morning (25) as her health condition has got worsened.

The police constable has allegedly shot himself after hearing about the death of his wife upon his return to the police station at 7 pm., according to Police Media Unit.

In such a background, Wimalaratne has took over all the responsibilities of two daughters (12) (07), and the 5-year-old little son.

However, Wimalatne has admitted his wife to Rideegama hospital last morning (25) as her health condition has got worsened.

The police constable has allegedly shot himself after hearing about the death of his wife upon his return to the police station at 7 pm., according to Police Media Unit.