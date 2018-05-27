Body of the missing constable found in Madampe

The body of the police constable reported missing while trying to rescue others, was recovered today (27), by the Navy at Galmuruwa area in Madampe.

The Navy found the body 200m away from the place he went missing.

The police constable was reported missing on the 25th May, when he went to rescue a family from flooded waters, in the Gal Wala Road area in Galmuruwa-Madampe.

The deceased had been an unmarried 29 year old, named Dassanayaka Pathirannahalage Dilan Sampath, living in Giriulla area.

He was serving as a police constable (88587) attached to the Madampe police.