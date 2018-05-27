Winners of the Sixth Derana Sunsilk Film Awards 2018

-

“28 Twenty-Eight” won the Best Film Award at the Sixth Derana Sunsilk Film Awards – 2018, held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo last night.

Prasanna Jayakody also won the awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay for his movie “28 Twenty-Eight”.

Jackson Anthony and Dilhani Ekanayake won the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively for the movie “Dharmayuddhaya”.

Hemal Ranasinghe won the Award for Most Popular Actor while Yureni Noshika took home the award for Most Popular Actress.

In the ‘Cinema of Tomorrow’ category Chinthana Dharmadasa won the award for Most Promising Director for his movie “Avilena Sului”, Kaushalya Madhawa Pathirana’s “Ikka” won the award for Best Picture Award and “Ganan Gannethi Kathawak” by Thisara Mangala Bandara was adjudged Best Short Film.