The disaster situation is gradually declining DMC

The disaster situation is gradually declining DMC

May 27, 2018   11:08 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The prevailing disaster situation due to the adverse weather is currently declining gradually, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

However, the water level of the Kelani River on the water gauge in Nagalagam Street has gone up to warning levels, last midnight (26).

There still is a flood situation in the Millakanda and Putupaula areas of the Kalu River and the Dunamale area in Attanagalu Oya, says the DMC.

Reportedly, the rest of the major rivers indicate normal conditions.

Meanwhile, the red alert for landslide risks issued by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) will stand till 4pm today (27), says NBRO Senior Geologist Dr. Gamini Jayatissa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories