The disaster situation is gradually declining DMC

The prevailing disaster situation due to the adverse weather is currently declining gradually, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

However, the water level of the Kelani River on the water gauge in Nagalagam Street has gone up to warning levels, last midnight (26).

There still is a flood situation in the Millakanda and Putupaula areas of the Kalu River and the Dunamale area in Attanagalu Oya, says the DMC.

Reportedly, the rest of the major rivers indicate normal conditions.

Meanwhile, the red alert for landslide risks issued by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) will stand till 4pm today (27), says NBRO Senior Geologist Dr. Gamini Jayatissa.