Veyangoda police arrests 61 young partygoers for using drugs

The police have arrested 61 youths –53 males and 8 females –for using illegal drugs at a party in Veyangoda.

A drunken motorist had been arrested after getting involved in a road accident at the Veyangoda town last night (26).

Based on the information received when the motorist was questioned, the police had been able to arrest the partygoers who had been using drugs at a rest house in the Veyangoda town.

When inquired, it was said that they had held the party to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Veyangoda Police is conducting further investigations on this.