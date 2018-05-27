23 dead, nearly 160,000 affected by severe weather

23 dead, nearly 160,000 affected by severe weather

May 27, 2018   05:20 pm

By Manushi Silva

Nearly 160,000 persons have been affected due to the heavy pre-monsoon rains across Sri Lanka in 20districts, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

The death toll due to the severe weather condition has risen to 23, the DMC said in its latest update.

Water levels of main rivers are currently showing normal levels in many stations. However, Kalu Ganga & Attanagalu-oya is at flood level but falling slowly, the DMC announced.

All major reservoirs are at normal level however, some of reservoir gates are opened for release of flowing water from other areas to reduce flood threat. 

National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has still given land-slide threat to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, due to earth slips and cut failures.

South-west monsoon has gradually establishing over Bay of Bengal however air circulation is in the vicinity of south-west of Indian sea area and wind speed can be increased time to time, the Metrological Department announced.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories