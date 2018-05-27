23 dead, nearly 160,000 affected by severe weather

Nearly 160,000 persons have been affected due to the heavy pre-monsoon rains across Sri Lanka in 20districts, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

The death toll due to the severe weather condition has risen to 23, the DMC said in its latest update.

Water levels of main rivers are currently showing normal levels in many stations. However, Kalu Ganga & Attanagalu-oya is at flood level but falling slowly, the DMC announced.

All major reservoirs are at normal level however, some of reservoir gates are opened for release of flowing water from other areas to reduce flood threat.

National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has still given land-slide threat to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, due to earth slips and cut failures.

South-west monsoon has gradually establishing over Bay of Bengal however air circulation is in the vicinity of south-west of Indian sea area and wind speed can be increased time to time, the Metrological Department announced.