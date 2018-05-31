Fonseka is opposed to abolishing the Executive Presidency at the moment

Fonseka is opposed to abolishing the Executive Presidency at the moment

May 31, 2018   04:30 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Under the prevailing political conditions, abolishing the Executive Presidency under the 20th amendment might be harmful to the country, says Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka.

He stated this today (31), following an event in Colombo.

However, he personally doesn’t agree with abolishing the Executive Presidency at the current moment, the minister stated.

Considering the public’s verdict at the past LG election, the government shouldn’t take any risky decisions right now, he further said.

When inquired about the President’s statement last night (30), regarding the 100-day program, the Minister stated that the President knew about the 100-day program and that he talked about it at meetings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories