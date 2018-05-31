Sports Ministry Secretary appointed competent authority of SLC

Sports Ministry Secretary appointed competent authority of SLC

May 31, 2018   08:00 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha has appointed the Secretary to the ministry H.T. Kamal Padmasiri as the competent authority of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), until elections are held. 

Sri Lanka Cricket elections which was scheduled to be held today (31) was postponed indefinitely after the Court of Appeal yesterday issued a stay order preventing the SLC election from being held until June 14. 

This was following a petition submitted by former SLC Secretary Nishantha Ranatunga, who is also contesting for the Presidency this year, seeking a court order preventing Thilanga Sumathipala from contesting the election. 

Sri Lanka Cricket yesterday announced the indefinite postponement of SLC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was planned to be held today (31), following the ‘Stay Order’ given by the Court of Appeal.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories