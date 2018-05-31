12-hour water cut in several areas

12-hour water cut in several areas

May 31, 2018   08:27 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to several areas including Gampaha and Kelaniya will be suspended for 12 hours from 7.00pm tomorrow (01) due to urgent repairs. 

The water cut will be imposed in Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe and Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha areas and also part of Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area.

The water cut will also affect Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council areas, the board said. 

