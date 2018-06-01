6.2 million who voted for Maithripala as President also accepted Ranil - Harin

The 6.2 million voters who voted for Maithripala Sirisena to become President on January 08, 2015 also accepted Ranil Wickremesinghe as their Prime Minister, said Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Minister Harin Fernando.

The Minister made this statement with reference to the speech delivered by President Maithripala Sirisena at the 76th Birth Anniversary of the Late Ven. Sobitha Thera on May 30.

“It is a fact forgotten by most of them. Establishing a government with 47 UNP MPs later on, is a different story. The voters used their votes based on the factor Maithri for President- Ranil for Prime Minister,” the Minister said.

The Minister alleged that a group that attempted to destroy the Prime Minster later joined the government which resulted in the collapse of Good Government.

“That was the exact reason no matter how effective we were, the productivity of the Good Government was not felt by the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Joint Opposition said today (01)the essence of the speech of the President was that he himself admitted the country was not stable.

Addressing a news briefing, JO member MP Dinesh Gunawardena said the President himself admits that the Good Governance has been unable to fulfill promises given to the people in 2015.

“That is why we sat in the opposition. We told in advance that the SLFP MPs who join the unity government will end up in an utter failure. It has been proven by now,” he added.