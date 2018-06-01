I have not received any funds from PTL or Aloysius  Malik

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama states that he has not received any funds from Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL), their associate companies or Arjun Aloysius, as alleged in certain sections of social media.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary to the President Austin Fernando, the minister says that he has been reliably informed that certain sections of the social media are naming Members of Parliament supposed to have received funds from Perpetual Treasuries Limited or their associate companies or Arjun Aloysius.

“I am informed that my name is also mentioned,” he said.

Smarawickrama categorically stated that he has not received any funds from above mentioned companies or persons, as stated by him, under oath, while giving evidence before the Bond Commission.

In view of the above, he requests the President’s Secretary to publish the names of all those who have received funds, if such a list is included in the Bond Commission Report or available with the Attorney General’s Department or the Law Enforcement Authorities.

However, in a statement to the media today (1), the Secretary to the President Austin Fernando said that he does not know where the media or others who talks about it got their information as he is unaware if there are 118 such names as there is no such list.

He also says that he has sought the Attorney General’s advice to release the full contents of the reports of the Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the Central Bank treasury bond scam as he is unable to do so otherwise.