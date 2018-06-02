Sarath Fonseka to turn down Law & Order Ministry if offered

Sarath Fonseka to turn down Law & Order Ministry if offered

June 2, 2018   01:44 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that he will never accept the ministerial portfolio of Law and Order if it is proposed to be offered to him. 

He said this in response to a question put forward by journalists during an observation visit regarding the wild elephant problem in the Diya Beduma area. 

Responding to another question, the Minister of Wildlife and Regional Development stated that when an election comes businessmen in Colombo provide funding to all MPs. 

After the observation tour, he said that the fences erected to keep wild elephants away are below standard and that this issue will be resolved. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories