Passenger smuggling gold biscuits in rectum held at BIA

June 2, 2018   03:37 pm

A businessman who attempted to smuggle 10 gold biscuits into the country by concealing them in his rectum was arrested this morning at the Katunayake airport, Sri Lanka customs said. 

The 40-year-old from Colombo, who reportedly frequently travels in and out of the country, had arrived from Dubai at 4.50am today (2) on flight UL 226.

He was arrested by customs officer while attempting to smuggle 10 gold biscuits weighing 1.16 kg which were concealed in his rectum. 

Meanwhile in a separate detection two Chinese females, aged 39 and 40, who arrived from China by flight UL 881 at 5.30am today were apprehended by with 200 cartons (40,000 sticks) of Chinese-made cigarettes valued at Rs. 2,000,000.

The two suspects were warned and released without a penalty after forfeiting the cigarettes.

