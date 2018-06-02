A society that takes political decisions based on prices of goods has emerged  Rajitha

June 2, 2018   04:59 pm

Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne says that a society has emerged in the country today which takes political decision based on the prices of goods and not the development carried out in the country and health sector.

He stated that people only talk about the price of coconuts and not the development which has been done in the country. 

Speaking during an event held at the Dambulla Base Hospital, he said that spectacles are not necessary and that throughout his 40-year political journey he has seen many a spectacles while also doing spectacles.

 He also said that everything happens in this country with political objectives afoot. 

