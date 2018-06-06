The new exit-entry point on Southern Expressway will open on 8th

The new exit-entry point built at Pelpola, between Dodangoda and Gelanigama on the Southern Expressway will be opened by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, on the 8th of June.

This entry point was built, by Road Development Authority (RDA), for the ease of access to the Millaniya Industrial Zone, said RDA Chairman Nihal Sooriyarachchi at a press conference yesterday (05).

Meanwhile, the new bridge built by RDA in Eswatta, Dompe will also be opened by the PM on the same day (08).