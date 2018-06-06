The new exit-entry point on Southern Expressway will open on 8th

The new exit-entry point on Southern Expressway will open on 8th

June 6, 2018   01:22 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The new exit-entry point built at Pelpola, between Dodangoda and Gelanigama on the Southern Expressway will be opened by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, on the 8th of June.

This entry point was built, by Road Development Authority (RDA), for the ease of access to the Millaniya Industrial Zone, said RDA Chairman Nihal Sooriyarachchi at a press conference yesterday (05).

Meanwhile, the new bridge built by RDA in Eswatta, Dompe will also be opened by the PM on the same day (08).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories