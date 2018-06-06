JO willing to make deal with the devil to change govt  CB

The Joint Opposition is prepared to do anything to change the composition of the Parliament and remove the ‘cruel’ government if an election is not held, says MP C.B. Ratnayake.

Speaking at a press conference today (6), he said that they are even willing to make a deal with the devil in order to achieve this.

The former minister charged that the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) abstained from voting during the secret ballot to elect a Deputy Speaker at Parliament yesterday based on the needs of the United National Party (UNP).

He stated that due to this reason the Joint Opposition backbenchers abstained from voting and that it does not mean the Joint Opposition is divided.

Ratnayake also urged the newly appointed General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to save the party by removing it from the national government.