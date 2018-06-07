Tense situation at Maharagama UC after SLPP members sworn in

Six members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) including Kanthi Kodikara have been sworn in as members of the Maharagama Urban Council, replacing the members of the Independent Group which had contested under the ‘Motorcycle’ symbol.

Meanwhile a tense situation has been reported at the Urban Council, a short while ago, after several members opposed the swearing in of the SLPP members including Kodikara.

A group of councilors including UNP members are reportedly boycotting the council session in protest of the SLPP members being sworn in. However, the session is currently being held amidst police protection.

Six members of the Independent Group 2, which had contested the 2018 Local Government Election under the ‘motorcycle’ symbol and were elected to the Maharagama UC, had resigned making way for the SLPP members to take their places in the council.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna had backed the Independent group at the Local Government election, which was held on February 10, as the SLPP’s nominations list for the Maharagama UC was rejected.