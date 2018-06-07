COPE Committee scheduled to meet this evening

After the inauguration of the second session of the 8th parliament, the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) will be convening for the first time, today (07).

It was proposed at the inaugural session of the current Parliament that, the previous Committee should be reinstated.

However, a member of the previous COPE committee, MP Weerakumara Dissanayake, was replaced by MP Jayantha Samaraweera.

Accordingly, the COPE committee comprising of 26 MPs will be meet this evening.

A chairperson for the committee would be selected at the meeting and reportedly, the previous Chairperson, MP Sunil Handunetti, will be re-elected to the post.

Meanwhile, MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that all the members of the COPE committee should sign affidavits saying that they haven’t received money from Arjun Aloysius.