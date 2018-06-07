Two including a soldier dead after 2 buses collide

Two persons including an army soldier were killed following a traffic collision involving two private passenger buses at Muruthawela on the Nittambuwa-Pasyala main road this morning (7).

A bus traveling from Mawanella to Colombo (route 01) had collided with a bus traveling from Colombo to Anuradhapura (route 15), which later crashed into a roadside shop.

Two passengers who were at the back of the Colombo-Kandy bus were admitted to the Wathupitiwala Hospital in critical condition following the accident and they had succumbed to injuries a short while later.

The deceased have been identified as Chamara Dhanushka Kularatne, 31, an army soldier from Hathbunkaduwa, Mawanella and Thilan Chathuranga Senanayake, 22, a resident of Molagoda, Kegalle.

The postmortem examinations are to be performed today while the drivers of both buses have been arrested by police.

Nittambuwa Police is conducting further investigations.