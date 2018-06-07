Wimalasurendra Reservoir starts to spill over

Due the heavy rain that has been occurring in the river catchment areas of the Western slopes of the central highlands, the Wimalasurendra reservoir has started to spill over, stated the Norton Bridge Police.

According to the police, the catchment areas of the Wimalasurendra Hydroelectric Power Plant have received heavy rains since early this morning (07).

A spill gate of the Lakshapana Reservoir has also been opened early this morning due to heavy rains.