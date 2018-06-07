Two year old dies in Deraniyagala due to a landslip

A 2 year old child had died after a mound of earth falls on to a house in Malimboda area, at around 11 am today (07).

A mother and 2 children had been buried under earth as a mound of earth fell on their house, due to a landslip caused by the heavy rain.

While one of the children escaped injuries, a 2 year old girl had died at the Deraniyagala Hospital, after being admitted due to serious injuries.

The body is currently kept at the Deraniyagala hospital morgue and Deraniyagala police is conducting further investigations.