Sivajilingam hospitalised following heart attack

June 8, 2018   01:22 pm

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Northern Provincial Council member M. K. Sivajilingam has reportedly been hospitalised due to suffering a heart attack. 

The former MP had suffered a sudden heart attack while he was at home last night and was immediately rushed to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital where he was admitted to the ICU.

However, hospital sources said that Mr. Sivajilingam’s condition is now stable and that the 61-year-old is currently recovering.

