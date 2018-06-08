State Minister Range Bandaras son remanded

State Minister Range Bandaras son remanded

June 8, 2018   02:07 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son Yasodha Range Bandara, who was arrested in connection with a traffic accident, has been remanded until June 12 by the Nugegoda Acting Magistrate.

He was arrested by officers of the Arachchikattuwa Police this morning on charges of drunk driving and misuse of public property, while receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital.

He was produced at the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court. 

Yasodha Range Bandara, 25, and the Chairman of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha were injured when the vehicle driven by the former had lost control and crashed into a house in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.

The incident had occurred at around 12.50 am on Wednesday (6) while they were both admitted to the Chilaw Hospital afterwards. The house and cab were severely damaged due to the accident.

A double cab belonging to the Ministry of Irrigation was involved in the accident while it was later reported that the state minister’s son had been under the influence of alcohol at the time. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories