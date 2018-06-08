State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son Yasodha Range Bandara, who was arrested in connection with a traffic accident, has been remanded until June 12 by the Nugegoda Acting Magistrate.

He was arrested by officers of the Arachchikattuwa Police this morning on charges of drunk driving and misuse of public property, while receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital.

He was produced at the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Yasodha Range Bandara, 25, and the Chairman of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha were injured when the vehicle driven by the former had lost control and crashed into a house in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.

The incident had occurred at around 12.50 am on Wednesday (6) while they were both admitted to the Chilaw Hospital afterwards. The house and cab were severely damaged due to the accident.

A double cab belonging to the Ministry of Irrigation was involved in the accident while it was later reported that the state minister’s son had been under the influence of alcohol at the time.