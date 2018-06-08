Five faculties closed at Ruhuna University

Five faculties of the the University of Ruhuna located in Wellamadama complex in Matara have been closed indefinitely.

Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Gamini Senaratne stated that the decision was taken due to the actions of a group of students violating discipline.

Therefore the Faculty of Technology, Faculty of Management and Finance, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Sciences & Technology and the Faculty of Science have been temporarily closed.

It has been reported that students had surrounded the university’s administration building in protest over the decision to summon the parents of several female students and inform them regarding an incident which had occurred at the girls’ hostel.

The Vice Chancellor said that a decision was taken to temporarily close the aforementioned faculties in view of this violation of discipline.