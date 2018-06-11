Foreigner arrested for staying in country without visa

Foreigner arrested for staying in country without visa

June 11, 2018   09:34 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A foreign national who was staying in the country without valid visa document has been arrested at Walukarama Mawatha, Kollupitiya.

The suspect was arrested on a tip off received by the Kollupitiya police, stated to the Police Spokesperson.

According to the police, the arrested is a 35 year old Chinese woman.

She will be produced before the Fort Magistrate Court today (11) and Kollupitiya Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories