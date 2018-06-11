Foreigner arrested for staying in country without visa

A foreign national who was staying in the country without valid visa document has been arrested at Walukarama Mawatha, Kollupitiya.

The suspect was arrested on a tip off received by the Kollupitiya police, stated to the Police Spokesperson.

According to the police, the arrested is a 35 year old Chinese woman.

She will be produced before the Fort Magistrate Court today (11) and Kollupitiya Police are conducting further investigations.