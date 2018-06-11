Media treated me unfairly; wont let that happen to anyone else  Ravi

June 11, 2018   01:00 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The media has treated him unfairly and he won’t let that happen to anyone else says, former Finance Minister MP Ravi Karunanayake.

He stated this to the media last night (10) after attending an Iftar in Colombo. 

He says that the media put him in an uncomfortable position when inquiring about the Bond scam and MPs who received money from Perpetual Treasuries and he will not allow that to happen to anyone else.

However, the media has been constantly publishing gossip and it is a huge obstacle for the development of the country, he further stated.

