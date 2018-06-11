SLFP should leave the UNP govt.  Former President

SLFP should leave the UNP govt.  Former President

June 11, 2018   03:19 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) cannot be build by just changing the positions, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It is not practical run an anti-government campaign while staying in a UNP government and firstly, they should leave the UNP government, stated the former President.

Today, the President blames the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister blames the President in public, he said. The leaders of the country acting like this have become a pest to the country, he added.

However, a suspicious situation has now arisen regarding the abolishing of the executive presidency and it doubtful whether they will conspire to withhold the election, he said.

The former President stated this yesterday (10), following an event held to launch artist Madhumadhawa Aravinda’s book “Mama Aththak”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories