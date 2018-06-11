Traffic restricted to one lane on Hatton-Nuwara Eliya main road

The traffic flow in several points of Hatton-Nuwara Eliya main road is restricted to one lane due to landslips on the road from Talawakelle to Nuwara Eliya.

According to the Road Development Authority (RDA) these landslips occur due to heavy rain that is still occurring in the western slopes of the central highlands.

Police requests the motorists to be patient and careful when passing the areas blocked by landslips.

RDA has already taken measures to clear the mounds of earth that had fallen on to the main road.

A spill gate of the Upper Kotmale reservoir has been opened due to the heavy rains still experienced in the catchment areas of the central highlands.