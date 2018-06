-

Six UNP junior backbenchers are to be sworn in as Deputy Ministers this morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, sources told Ada Derana.

UNP MPs Ajith Mannapperuma, Buddhika Pathirana, Nalin Bandara, Lucky Jayawardena, Ranjith Aluwihare and Edward Gunasekara are likely to be sworn in as new deputy ministers, the source said.