Workers strike disrupts postal service

Postal services have come to a standstill owing to the strike launched by postal workers based on several demands, the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front said.

Its convenor Chinthaka Bandara stated that the trade union action which was launched at 4.00pm yesterday (12) has received the support of all employees of the Postal Department.

The United Postal Trade Unions’ Front launched the strike yesterday based on several demands including solution for the issues existing in the service minute as well as the recruitment procedure.

Chinthaka Bandara said that they will continue the strike action until their demands are met and urged authorities to provide an immediate positive response.

However, the minister of postal services and Muslim religious affairs, M.H.A. Haleem, said that necessary steps have been taken already to provide solutions to the issues of postal workers.

Meanwhile the Post Master General yesterday cancelled all leave of postal workers due to the strike.

The Convenor of the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front stated that despite the cancelling of workers’ leave, it would not affect the strike action.