Cabinet approval to reduce price of kerosene

Cabinet approval has been granted to reduce the price of kerosene to Rs 70 per litre, Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera said.

The Cabinet meeting was held today chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly the price of kerosene will be reduced to Rs 70 per litre from midnight today (12).

During the recent revision of fuel prices, the price of kerosene was increased by Rs. 57 an up to Rs 101 per liter.

However, this had prompted protests from the country’s fishermen communities who had demanded that the price of kerosene be reverted back to the old price. They also object to it being reduced to Rs 70 per litre.