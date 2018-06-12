Beira Lake eastern bank conservation and Linear Park vested with the public

-

President Maithripala Sirisena vested the reconstructed and developed eastern bank conservation of the East Beira Lake and the Linear Park along Beira Lake with the public, today (June 12).

The programme was implemented by the Urban Development Authority (UDA) under their project to develop the water surfaces of the city of Colombo, the President’s Media Division said.

These development activities are done with the assistance of the World Bank under the Metropolitan Colombo Urban Development Project.

The President has given instructions to the relevant authorities to expedite the project to clean the water of the Beira Lake which is to be implemented in the near future.

Ministers Patali Champika Ranawaka, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development Mr. Nihal Rupasignhe and other officials participated in this event.