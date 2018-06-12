President often criticizes govt policies as though hes an outsider - GL

June 12, 2018   02:23 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Professor G.L. Peiris, says that they will not support the candidacy of President Maithripala Sirisena should he decide to seek a second term in office. 

“I want to say on this occasion very explicitly, very emphatically that we will not directly or indirectly support in any manner whatsoever the candidature of His Excellency Maithripala Sirisena for another presidential term. We will not do that.” 

Now we must not forget that President Sirisena is the head of this government, he said speaking to Ada Derana. “He is at the very apex, the pinnacle of this government.” 
 
The former minister said that the President often criticizes the policies of his government as though he is an outsider. But he is not only an integral part of the government, he is in every sense the head of this government, Peiris said. 

“He cannot evade responsibility for the total mess that this country is in at the present time.” 

Moreover the SLFP has now made a clear decision to continue the coalition arraignment with the United National Party (UNP), he said. 

Prof. G.L. Peiris said that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) like all other parties have had their bad times and that they have gone through rough periods. 

“If we support the candidature of President Maithripala Sirisena for another term, then we will be contributing to that position,” he said. 

 

