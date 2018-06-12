The Court of Appeal has set the date for hearing the appeals filed by four convicts including the former Chairman of the Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha, Sampath Vidanapathirana, who were sentenced over the murder of British national Khuram Shaikh and the rape of his Russian partner in 2012.

The appeals were taken up for consideration before the judge bench comprising S. Thurairajah and Shiran Gunaratne.

The court decided to take up the appeals for hearing on October 15, 2018.

The attorney representing the former Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman informed the court that his client had suffered heart attacks on two occasions while in prison and that he was not given proper treatment.

Therefore the attorney requested that prisons officials be instructed to provide necessary treatment for his client.