Date set for ex-Tangalle PS chairmans appeal

Date set for ex-Tangalle PS chairmans appeal

June 12, 2018   04:58 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Court of Appeal has set the date for hearing the appeals filed by four convicts including the former Chairman of the Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha, Sampath Vidanapathirana, who were sentenced over the murder of British national Khuram Shaikh and the rape of his Russian partner in 2012. 

The appeals were taken up for consideration before the judge bench comprising S. Thurairajah and Shiran Gunaratne. 

The court decided to take up the appeals for hearing on October 15, 2018. 

The attorney representing the former Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman informed the court that his client had suffered heart attacks on two occasions while in prison and that he was not given proper treatment. 

Therefore the attorney requested that prisons officials be instructed to provide necessary treatment for his client. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories