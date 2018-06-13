Five injured after bus topples on Southern Expressway

At least five persons have been wounded and hospitalised after the bus they were traveling in toppled near the 121km Post between Kokmaduwa and Godagama on the Southern Expressway this morning.

Police said that the accident had occurred at around 5.30am today (13) and that the bus, which was traveling towards Godagama, was not a passenger transport bus.

The wounded passengers were admitted to the Matara General Hospital, however none of them are in critical condition.

Matara Police is conducting an investigation to determine the cause for the accident.