Kiriwehera Chief Prelate will be airlifted to Colombo National Hospital

The chief incumbent of the Kataragama Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thera who was shot by unidentified gunmen last night (12), will be transferred by air to the National Hospital in Colombo, for further treatment.

The transfer will be made in the afternoon today (13).

Ven. Damminda Thera and the other monk who was shot are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Hambantota.

The shooting had reportedly occurred at around 10.50 pm last night (12), within the temple premises. It was carried out by three individuals who had arrived in a car.

The monks were rushed to the Kataragama Hospital with gunshot wounds and later transferred to the Hambantota Base Hospital for further treatment.

Ven. Damminda Thera, who was shot in the abdomen, is currently in the ICU of the hospital.



Reportedly, four police teams and a police Special Task Force team have been deployed for the arrest of the suspects.

Police have found the jeep from which the suspects had escaped, stated the police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara.