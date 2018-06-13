Three accomplices of Makandure Madush arrested in Kadugannawa

Three suspects who are believed to be close associates of notorious underworld figure ‘Makandure Madush’ have been arrested by Kandy Police, a short while ago.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the suspects were arrested while in hiding at a hotel in Kadugannawa, following an operation carried out by a team of officers attached to the Kandy Police.

Samarasinghe Arachchige Madush Lakshitha alias Makandure Madush is an underworld gang leader, said to be in hiding abroad, who operates his drug network and carries out other criminal activities through his accomplices in Sri Lanka.