National Environment Act to be amended

The government today said that it has identified the necessity of amending National Environment Act to meet the current and future environmental issues such as water pollution by factories, urban garbage issues, and the problems caused by illegal constructions.



Accordingly, the proposal made by President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment, to amend National Environment Act No 47 of 1980 and instruct the legal draftsman to prepare the bill necessary for these amendments was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.