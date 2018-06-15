Mahinda will choose the most suitable presidential candidate - Gotabaya

As a leader who identifies the thoughts and wishes of the people, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa would choose the most suitable individual as the next presidential candidate, says former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He made these comments while speaking to reporters after meeting with the Chief Incumbent of the Getambe Rajopawanarama Temple in Peradeniya, Ven. Keppitiyagoda Siriwimala Thero on Friday (15).

He stated that the country’s public force is aligned with Mahinda Rajapaksa and that even the forces that were the basis for his defeat have now realized they were wrong.

The former Defence Secretary said that Mahinda Rajapaksa would take the correct decision at the right time.

Meanwhile former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that anyone he names would have to contest the next presidential election.

He was speaking to reporters after worshiping at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy today (15).