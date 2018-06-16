Country should be built by limiting political activities to election period  Duminda Dissanayake

June 16, 2018   12:58 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The country should be rebuilt by restricting political activities only to the election period, stated Minister Duminda Dissanayake.

He stated this at a meeting held at Thambuttegama.

He says that when the UNP was the ruling party, SLFP was harassed and accordingly, when SLFP was the ruling party, UNP was harassed.

Minister questions why politics are at a standstill, when everything can be developed.

