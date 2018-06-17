Dont need group of 16 to make Mahinda PM  Kumara Welgama

Dont need group of 16 to make Mahinda PM  Kumara Welgama

June 17, 2018   09:41 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

They don’t need the group of 16 SLFP MPs to make Mahinda Rajapaksa the next Prime Minister, says MP Kumara Welgama.

Even if the 16 MPs join the Joint Opposition, they will be holding posts of SLFP, says the MP.

He points out that the majority of the group of 16 is in favor of making Maithripala Sirisena next presidential candidate.

Their campaign is futile and if they join SLPP, they should support a candidate nominated by the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, he stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories