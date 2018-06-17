They don’t need the group of 16 SLFP MPs to make Mahinda Rajapaksa the next Prime Minister, says MP Kumara Welgama.

Even if the 16 MPs join the Joint Opposition, they will be holding posts of SLFP, says the MP.

He points out that the majority of the group of 16 is in favor of making Maithripala Sirisena next presidential candidate.

Their campaign is futile and if they join SLPP, they should support a candidate nominated by the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, he stated.