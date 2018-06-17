There is a conflict within JO about 2020 presidential candidacy  Nalin Bandara

June 17, 2018   12:10 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

There is a conflict within the Joint Opposition regarding the 2020 presidential candidate, says Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara.

He stated these attending a meeting held in Kurunegala area.

According to him, former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa both are hopeful to become the next presidential candidate, while MP Namal Rajapaksa does not prefer either.

He points out that there is a crisis within the Rajapaksa family and the Joint Opposition.

UNP has never acted in a way to disturb the peace among racial and religious groups, he further stated.

