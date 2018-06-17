Mission to capture elephants of Sinharaja halted on Presidents orders

June 17, 2018   04:17 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Mission to capture and relocate the two rare elephants in the Sinharaja Forest Reserve was halted on the President Maithripala Sirisena’s command, says Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Palitha Thewarapperuma.

The Deputy Minister commented to Ada Derana regarding the situation.

Veterinarians of the Wildlife Department, ending their trade union action, commenced a mission to capture the two elephants, last evening (16).

The mission was carried out by the veterinarians at the areas where the elephants would be, despite the ceaseless rain.

Accordingly, a veterinarian went to a place the elephants would roam to determine whether anesthesia is suitable for the elephants.

However, wildlife officials have been advised to halt the search for elephants, this morning (17).

