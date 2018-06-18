Five arrested over clash in Tellippalai

A 33-year-old named Pakyarasa Sudarshan was killed last night (17), after police opened fire at a group with swords attacking two policemen at Mallakam Junction in Tellippalai, Jaffna.

Accordingly, 5 people have been arrested regarding the incident, stated the Police media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara.

Ada Derana reporter said that a clash had occurred between two groups near the Tellippalai church during a festival and that police officers intervened to disperse the crowd.



However, a group wielding swords had attacked two police officers prompting police to open fire at them.



The body of the deceased is kept at the Tellippalai hospital morgue.

Two other persons were reportedly injured in the shooting and had been admitted to the hospital.



The police had arrested 3 others along with the injured 2 in the hospital regarding the incident.

Tellippalai police are conducting investigations into the incident.

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel had been deployed in the area to control the situation and maintain the peace.