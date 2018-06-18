I wasnt informed of a ministerial post  Buddhika Pathirana

June 18, 2018   04:51 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

He has not been officially notified regarding a ministerial post which he will receive, says UNP MP Buddhika Pathirana.

He made these comments responding to questions raised by the media, when he returned to Sri Lanka from overseas, yesterday (17).

He continued to state that no notification has been made to him regarding the matter despite the various opinions of the media.

He says that he has heard these comments for more than 3 years, and that he pays no regard to them just as dog in a metal lathe.

However, the benefits for the party, the people and the country are more important than what he gets, he added.

He further stated that nobody fooled him and that he does not like to bring tears to the hearts of the Matara people.

