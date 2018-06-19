Police fire tear gas to students protesting near Parliament

-

Police fires tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting university students near the Parliament Roundabout in Battaramulla.

The anti-SAITM protest march, organised by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), commenced from near the University of the Visual & Performing Arts in Colombo this morning and caused severe traffic congestion as they marched towards the Parliament.

The university students are protesting against the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (Special Provisions) Bill, which seeks to lay down the national policy relating to the absorption of students registered with the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) to the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

The bill was tabled in parliament on June 8 following the granting of Cabinet approval for 980 SAITM students to be absorbed by the KDU.