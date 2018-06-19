Two more including woman arrested over Kiriwehera shooting

June 19, 2018   05:09 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Two more suspects including a woman have been arrested for aiding and abetting the shooting which was carried out at the Kataragama Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya. 

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a woman, who is alleged to have acted as a lookout and relayed information, has been arrested in Kataragama while another suspect - a male- has been arrested in Dickwella.

The arrests have been made by the Tangalle Police special crimes unit. They have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting and criminal conspiracy.

